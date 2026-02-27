VIDEO: Pat Kelsey, Mikel Brown Jr, and Kobe Rodgers preview Clemson
On Monday, Pat Kelsey and Louisville dropped a crucial top-20 road game at North Carolina and now look to bounce back against Clemson over the weekend.
The Tigers have lost four consecutive games, while the Cardinals are 3-6 on the road.
Head coach Pat Kelsey spoke to the media on Friday morning, as did guards Kobe Rodgers and Mikel Brown Jr.
The two tip off tomorrow at 2:00 PM from Littlejohn Coliseum, a place the Cards have not won at since joining the ACC.
Don’t miss out on Cardinal Sports +
- Our premium community forums
- A full year of access to The Athletic
- Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details
- In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis
- On3 and Rivals national membership
Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.