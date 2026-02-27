VIDEO: Pat Kelsey, Mikel Brown Jr, and Kobe Rodgers preview Clemson

On Monday, Pat Kelsey and Louisville dropped a crucial top-20 road game at North Carolina and now look to bounce back against Clemson over the weekend.

The Tigers have lost four consecutive games, while the Cardinals are 3-6 on the road.

Head coach Pat Kelsey spoke to the media on Friday morning, as did guards Kobe Rodgers and Mikel Brown Jr.

The two tip off tomorrow at 2:00 PM from Littlejohn Coliseum, a place the Cards have not won at since joining the ACC.

