VIDEO: Pat Kelsey, Mikel Brown Jr, others react to 85-71 win over Virginia Tech
loading...
loading...
Pat Kelsey's 23rd-ranked Louisville team had a big week off. And not just because it's the only period of conference play when the Cardinals will...
Editor’s Note: Introducing Cardinal Sports Insider. Moving forward, specifically throughout the basketball season, the Cardinal Sports Insider will...
A dream start for the Cardinals fueled a massive road victory over Pittsburgh. Louisville fired on all cylinders, leading by 31 at halftime and...
Editor’s Note: Introducing Cardinal Sports Insider. Moving forward, specifically throughout the basketball season, the Cardinal Sports Insider will...
On this edition of Cardinal Sports Live, publisher William McDermott is joined by The Field of 68's Jack Grossman as they discuss Louisville...
Louisville basketball gave up a Pat Kelsey-era high of 14 3s to Virginia in Tuesday's 79-70 home loss. In this week's film session, we highlight the...
The Louisville Cardinals suffered their fifth loss to Virginia. What were the deciding factors in their loss to Virginia?...
Just days after announcing that Louisville junior guard London Johnson would have his redshirt lifted for the remainder of the 2025-26 season,...
Pat Kelsey provides an update on London Johnson, his team's lack of attentiveness in terms of off-ball defense, and bench efforts....
Louisville lost one home game in conference play last season. Since the start of 2026, the Cardinals have fallen twice to ACC opponents on the Yum!...
Following Louisville’s 84-73 loss to Duke, Pat Kelsey made it very clear: there was little to no thought of lifting junior guard London Johnson’s...
Louisville fights back to defeat Boston College in the second half. What led to their resurgence and victory?...
Pat Kelsey discusses his team's response following the loss to Duke, his decision to lift London Johnson's redshirt, and getting his 300th career...
It wasn't pretty, but 20th-ranked Louisville men's basketball did enough in the second half to get a 75-62 winover Boston College. It's the first...
Editor’s Note: Introducing Cardinal Sports Insider. Moving forward, specifically throughout the basketball season, the Cardinal Sports Insider will be...
“Can you guard them?” I’m not sure if this is a reference everyone will understand (NBA fans might), but it was the only thing I could think about...
The Louisville Cardinals suffered their fourth loss to Duke. What in the second half led to Louisville squandering their lead?...
No. 20 Louisville lost to Duke 84-73, bringing their record to 11-4 (1-2) on the year. Pat Kelsey discusses Louisville's difficulty with...
Editor’s Note: Introducing Cardinal Sports Insider. Moving forward, specifically throughout the basketball season, the Cardinal Sports Insider will be...
University of Louisville men’s basketball point guard Mikel Brown Jr has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s home ACC opener against Duke. Cardinals...
The Louisville Cardinals lost a closely contested battle to Stanford 80-76. What led to the Cardinals downfall on the road?...
University of Louisville men's basketball and Pat Kelsey knew that going on a week-long trip on the West Coast and coming back with two wins was...
Louisville's Pat Kelsey discusses the victory over California....
Louisville defeats California 90-70. How did the rest of the backcourt perform without Mikel Brown Jr on the floor?...
It looks like Louisville will be down at least one key player when the Cardinals start their two-game ACC opening road trip at California on Tuesday...