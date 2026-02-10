VIDEO: Pat Kelsey, Mikel Brown Jr. post-NC State press conference
In a dominant 118-77 victory over North Carolina State, freshman Mikel Brown Jr. tied Wes Unseld’s program record of 45 points and hit 10 3-pointers.
Brown and Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey spoke with the media following one of the biggest wins in his Cardinal tenure.
Also joining the podium was Ryan Conwell, who had his own 31-point outburst on five made 3s.
Louisville travels to Texas for its next two games as the Cardinals are set to take on Baylor and SMU.
