VIDEO: Pat Kelsey, Ryan Conwell, and J'Vonne Hadley preview Duke

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey and his 20th-ranked Cardinals take on No. Duke at the KFC Yum! Center tomorrow night.

Kelsey joined the ACC’s weekly coaches teleconference to discuss the matchup and announce that starting point guard Mikel Brown Jr. would miss his fifth consecutive game.

J’Vonne Hadley and Ryan Conwell also spoke with the media later in the afternoon.

The Cardinals and Blue Devils tip off at 7 PM on Tuesday.

