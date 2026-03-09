VIDEO: Pat Kelsey talks ahead of 2026 ACC Tournament

Louisville men’s basketball concluded its regular season with a three-point win over 22nd-ranked Miami on Saturday and will now head to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2026 ACC Tournament.

Cards head coach Pat Kelsey met with the media on Monday morning to preview his team heading into March Madness, discussing how Louisville is spending these next few days preparing and giving updates on key injuries. Star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. has missed the last two contests with a back injury.

The Cardinals are the tournament’s six-seed and will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Syracuse (14) and SMU (11). No matter the Mustangs or the Orange, Louisville will tip off tournament play around 2:30 EST on Wednesday.

