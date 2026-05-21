What to expect: Flory Bidunga's impact

Welcome to “What to expect,” an offseason article series focusing on the Louisville basketball roster and each of its scholarship players. Here, we’ll highlight how each player will fit into next year’s team, their expected role, and room for growth. We begin with rising junior and Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga. Previous editions: Adrian Wooley 2025-26 stats: 35 G, 31.5 min, 13.3 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.6 blk, 64.0 FG%, 65.0 FT% Now that Bidunga’s officially signed with Louisville for the 2026-27 season, the Cardinals have locked up one of the most impactful defensive players in college basketball. His commitment to the program at the start of the Transfer Portal window was pivotal and was a sign that Pat Kelsey’s team was going to change. The Cards are emphasizing physicality and athleticism this offseason, and filled out one of the 2025-26 team’s greatest weaknesses in the frontcourt. However, following Bidunga’s trial through the NBA Draft process and Combine, there are still areas where the 6-foot-9 sophomore can improve and come into his role with Louisville next winter.