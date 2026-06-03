What to expect: Karter Knox's junior year

Welcome to “What to expect,” an offseason article series focusing on the Louisville basketball roster and each of its scholarship players. Here, we’ll highlight how each player will fit into next year’s team, their expected role, and room for growth. We continue with Junior wing Karter Knox. Previous editions: Adrian Wooley, Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, Alvaro Folgueiras, De’Shayne Montgomery, Obinna Ekezie Jr. 2025-26 stats: 22 G, 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks, 46 FG%, 38 3PT%, 73 FT% One of the more intriguing additions to the 2026-27 Louisville roster is Arkansas transfer Karter Knox. Louisville has lacked wings under Pat Kelsey's tenure that have size, explosiveness, and the ability to put pressure on the rim. Those are qualities that the 6-foot-6 wing will bring to the Cardinals. However, questions will arise considering he is coming off left knee meniscus surgery.