What to expect: Obinna Ekezie Jr.'s freshman year

Welcome to “What to expect,” an offseason article series focusing on the Louisville basketball roster and each of its scholarship players. Here, we’ll highlight how each player will fit into next year’s team, their expected role, and room for growth. We continue with freshman center Obinna Ekezie Jr. Previous editions: Adrian Wooley, Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, Alvaro Folgueiras, De’Shayne Montgomery 2025-26 stats (HS): 31 G, 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks, 60 FG%, 29 3PT%, 58 FT% Winning the talent of Obinna Ekezie Jr. late in the 2026 cycle was one of Pat Kelsey’s bigger recruiting wins of his Louisville tenure. Choosing the Cardinals over Kentucky, Arkansas, BYU, and Maryland, Louisville’s pitch to the five-star big man was simple: reclass to 2026 and get the chance to develop and be an understudy to one of the best frontcourt players in college basketball, Flory Bidunga. That and how he’ll be used to stretch the floor along Bidunga’s side are enticing. The 7-foot, 215-pound center, who just turned 18 this month, may need some time before getting fully acclimated to the college game. But the upside as a rim-protecting, versatile big man is obvious. Ekezie may ultimately have the most pro potential on the roster.