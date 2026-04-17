What to look for in Louisville's annual spring football game

The Louisville spring football game is here, and there is a lot to look at. The Cardinals feature a new wide receiver and quarterback room that is already holding early question marks. On paper, the defense is one of the best in the nation, while the special teams have room for improvement.

Head coach Jeff Brohm continues with an upward trajectory entering year four with the program. High expectations surround his 2026 squad, but certain pieces need to fall in place.

Who are the top pass-catchers?

Louisville had the task of replacing Chris Bell, Caullin Lacy, Dacari Collins, and Antonio Meeks this offseason. On paper, they completed this task, bringing in nine new faces. Vanderbilt transfer Tre Richardson and Florida State transfer Lawayne McCoy highlight this group. After an 806-yard campaign in the SEC, Richardson will be out for an extended period of time due to foot surgery. McCoy can take over as the No. 1 option and has the tools to be a breakout candidate in the ACC.

Apart from banking on this breakout season from the former Seminal, Louisville has two returning receivers who only combined for 231 yards last year. TreyShun Hurry is another player tabbed as a breakout candidate after an impressive spring. Kris Hughes recently went down with a lower-body injury that will sideline him for at least the beginning of the season.

Going even further down the depth chart are incoming transfers, Montavin Quisenberry and Jackson Voth. Like Hughes, Quisenberry was recently announced to be dealing with a lower-body injury that will keep him off the field for an extended period. Voth hauled in a stellar 51 catches for 600 yards last season, but it was with Drake at the FCS level.

The injuries to Richardson, Hughes, and Quisenberry are worrisome for this new group. Incoming freshman Payton Cook and Gavin Waddell will see a significant amount of snaps in the spring game as the Cardinals seek players to step up.

Can Lincoln Kienholz take that next step?

Coach Brohm took a risk bringing in former Ohio State backup QB Lincoln Kienholz. Starting zero games in his three-year career, Kienholz will leap to No. 1 on the depth chart as the signal-caller.

Throwing for 250 yards and one touchdown on 36 passing attempts, Kienholz could see more action in this spring game than he had throughout his entire collegiate career combined. Facing off against one of the best defensive lines in the nation, it will be important to see the comfort level of Keinholz in the pocket. Showing signs of awareness and confidence, stepping up or rolling when necessary, is something to look for.

When he gets into these scrambling positions, he can display his key weapon: his legs. Kienholz constantly stepped up for the Buckeyes offense on designed runs last year. Finishing with 11 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns, his rushing capabilities need to be utilized. Kienholz was a highly touted high school recruit due to his athleticism. In spring practices, he showcased his baseball-esc arm angles and elusiveness in the open field. It will be refreshing to see a mobile quarterback at the helm compared to the traditional pocket passer that Brohm brings in.

Will the Louisville defense take control?

Louisville carries a scary defense in 2026. The return of sack artist Clev Lubin and AJ Green was two of the Cardinals’ biggest offseason wins in recent memory. Looking to build off their combined 12.5 sacks last season, they form a deadly duo. UNC transfer Tyler Thompson makes matters worse for opposing offensive lines as he hauled in 7 sacks last year and is ranked as the No. 63 overall transfer according to Rivals.

Louisville’s explosive EDGE rushing attack will be tasked with a new front five on the offensive line. Any opposing group will have its work cut out playing this group, but it will be noteworthy how well this group does protecting Kienholz.

Moving back in the field, the level of talent doesn’t drop. The linebacker position features stars, Stanquan Clark and TJ Capers. Antonio Watts is also in this group, but is dealing with offseason knee surgery. Clark and Capers create a tackle-minded duo that does a little bit of everything well. This trio was a revolving door of injuries last season, so it will be interesting to see how they play together during this spring game.

A new look secondary might be nerve-racking, but offseason practices say otherwise. Transfers Koen Entringer, TJ Banks, DJ Waller, Santana Wilson, and Kaleb Beasley have all shown elite playmaking abilities and give the Cardinals one of the most athletic secondary groups in the nation. It might take time for them to build chemistry in game speed, but if they perform well in the spring game, the sky is the limit.

Louisville’s special teams need improvement

There is no hiding Louisville’s questionable kicking last season. Cooper Ranvier was the go-to guy, attempting all but one extra point attempts and 86 percent of the team’s field goal attempts. He has now moved on to Tennessee, and Nick Keller looks to take his place. Hitting 50% of his kicks last season and not having an offseason that will blow your mind, this position group will be interesting to follow.

The departure of Lacy takes away Louisville’s lethal kick return threat. Speedster Quisenberry was set to be an impact on special teams, but his injury leaves the team relying on other players. Both McCoy and star running back Isaac Brown have experience in the return game, but the question is whether coach Brohm is willing to risk injuries by sending his top offensive players out there. The spring game will put a clear perspective on what this team is willing to do.

There is no need to overreact about what happens on the field today. The spring game is strictly for players to simulate game-like scenarios in front of Card Nation. That being the case, there is still a lot to take notice of, from the WR room depth to whether the defense lives up to their hype.

Louisville football spring practice – head coach Jeff Brohm and DC Mark Ivey (Photo: William McDermott)

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