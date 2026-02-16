What went wrong in Louisville’s season-opening series loss?

After opening the season ranked No. 8 in the country, Louisville experienced a rough opening weekend. Escaping a sweep, Louisville managed to take just one of three games against Michigan State.

Besides a great all-around performance on Sunday, the Cardinals looked disappointing in the first two games. Losing the first game of the series 4-3, Louisville hit a wall on Saturday, being defeated 13-4.

Not stringing together timely hits put the Cardinals in a constant hole. Plate discipline proved to be a concern, and the pitching staff had its ups and downs.

“I got to coach our guys. I thought offensively, we didn’t do a good job with runners in scoring position. Double-digit strikeouts is not the world we want to be in… things we can address with our hitters because we are really good. We didn’t have as many good at-bats as we would’ve liked,” Coach McDonnell expressed after game one.

Louisville struggled at the plate

Through three games, Louisville has already matched last year’s loss total through its first 17 games. Only a weekend into the year, and the Cardinals drop from No. 8 in the nation to No. 15 according to D1Baseball. A lack of offensive firepower fueled this lackluster start, as they only scored 7 runs in their first two games.

Besides Tague Davis and Ben Slanker combining for four of the team’s eight hits in game one, nothing went right. Lucas Moore, Alex Alicea, and Jimmy Nugent were the Cardinals’ top three batters in the lineup but combined for 1 hit in 14 attempts.

Louisville left 8 runners on base and couldn’t put the ball in play when it mattered most. Striking out 11 times, the whole lineup looked hesitant at the plate. Too many check swings led to being down in the count early and not allowing many competitive at-bats. This indecisive mentality hurt Louisville’s game plan and helped Michigan State gain momentum.

Trying to make a comeback in the ninth inning, a Jax Hisle single and Kyle Campbell pinch running steal had the Cardinals in scoring position with no outs. Two strikeouts and a fly out later, Louisville’s hope had disappeared.

“It’s human nature, kids are going to get excited, kids are going to be amped up, the swings might be a little big this time of the year, and again, it’s all teaching points that these kids are really good and hard working, we got great coaches, we will address it,” Coach McDonnell said after game one.

Cutting down the strikeouts to 5 and finishing with 13 hits in game two, Louisville managed to get on base more efficiently. These hits don’t mean anything if you can’t move base runners over. Leaving 14 men on base, the Cardinals couldn’t get anything going with runners in scoring position.

Slanker was once again a bright spot in game two. Reaching base successfully on four attempts, there was no balance in this lineup to help Slanker produce runs.

Pitching experienced ups and downs

The Louisville pitching staff gave up 17 runs through the first two games, good for 8.5 per game. Giving up the long ball and wild accuracy was a recipe for disaster.

The Cardinals hit five Michigan State batters through the first five innings in game one. Only giving up 5 hits total, these walks proved to be costly. Ethan Eberle went 4.1 innings with 6 strikeouts and one earned run. This strong performance was backed by three earned runs in relief from Jack Brown, Casen Murphy, and Jake Schweitzer. Murphy’s first pitch of the year was taken deep, while his next inning was also punished with a home run. Working with little offensive support, the pitching staff had little room for error.

“If you lose, you have to turn the page. We should’ve known this was a good opponent coming in; we knew they were going to make us earn it, and they did. We just didn’t do enough to earn it,” Coach McDonnell expressed after game one.

Giving up 2 runs in the first inning of game two, Louisville struggled from the beginning. Giving up 6 more runs in the 4th inning, Jake Bean and TJ Schlagester finished with a combined 11 earned runs in 5 innings. Using six pitchers, only two of them had shutout performances. Giving up the longball with ease, Michigan State managed to hit three towering shots out of Jim Patterson Stadium.

From struggling to find the zone to getting pitches blistered over the wall, this pitching staff didn’t showcase its best stuff. Combined with not capitalizing at the plate, the Cardinals look to bounce back against Xavier on Tuesday.

Ben Slanker Louisville baseball

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.