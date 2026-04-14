Who is Louisville assistant coach Sean Dixon?

Earlier this week, we went in-depth on Louisville associate head coach John Andrzejek, looking into his coaching background, Xs and Os, and how he’ll impact the Cardinals next season.

Now, we’ll do the same with former Clemson assistant Sean Dixon, the newest addition to Pat Kelsey’s bench.

Dixon was given the same title as Andrzejek, associate head coach.

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Sean Dixon top-to-bottom

Dixon has now officially joined Louisville’s staff after four seasons with the Tigers as an assistant coach. Before that, Dixon was an assistant under Nick McDevitt at both Middle Tennessee, where he is still the head coach, and UNC Asheville. At UNC Asheville, he served as recruiting coordinator and later associate head coach, helping the program win three Big South titles and consistently develop players who transferred successfully to high-major programs. A Clinton, South Carolina, native, Dixon got the job at UNC-A a couple of years after graduating and playing four years of college ball for his hometown school, Presbyterian.

There, he was both a two-time captain and an all-conference guard, scoring 1,106 career points.

At Clemson, Dixon oversaw the development of the team’s perimeter players and was crucial in leading a defense that has been ranked in the top-35 in the country for three consecutive seasons. Plus, not too long ago, the Tigers made the Elite Eight in 2024. Dixon has been on staff for four NCAA tournament appearances.

Deeply entrenched and tied to the Carolinas in the recruiting scene, Dixon will be vital in the Cardinals’ high school efforts on the trail and will play a pivitol role in the development of Louisville’s wings and small forwards.

You can find “Who is Louisville assistant coach John Andrzejek?” here.

The Xs and Os

Coming over from a Brad Brownell-led program in Clemson, it’s easy to see why Louisville fans are excited about Dixon on the defensive end.

Under the defensive-minded Brownell, the Tigers have posted a top-20 defense six times. That’s consistent, and you have to think that Dixon will bring a lot of what he learned in his four years there. Clemson has been one of the more tactically sound defensive teams in the ACC recently and also one of the teams less prone to make mistakes or fluctuate on a game-to-game basis because of their attention to detail on that end of the floor.

The last two seasons, Clemson ranked in the top two in the conference in forced turnover percentage with rates of 20.0 and 18.5. For reference, those are both better than the Cards’ marks in that category, 17.4 and 15.2. As a team that likes to deny passing lanes, play aggressively on screens, and get deflections, Clemson always did an excellent job using and, more importantly, showing its size on the perimeter early in the shot clock.

The Tigers played one of the slowest tempos in the country, and newsflash, Louisville won’t be playing that way. But one of the areas where the Cardinals struggled last season was pressuring the basketball, and that’s a place Dixon can obviously help. By the looks of it, Louisville will have the athletes to extend on the perimeter defensively and pressure the ball at all positions.

Overall, what’s most notable about Dixon is the consistent use of multiple forwards and more defensively oriented lineups. As we hit on in the Andrzejek piece, he also has shown a tendency to use more two-forward lineups.

Pat Kelsey on Sean Dixon

“Sean is the total package as a coach,” said Kelsey. “He is an outstanding teacher, game tactician, recruiter and relationship builder with a magnetic presence. Early in Sean’s career, when I was at Winthrop and he was at UNC Asheville, we had epic battles as the two top teams in the conference and bitter rivals. Sean, as the top assistant, played a major part in changing the college basketball landscape as UNC Asheville was a tide-turning example of mid-major stars transferring to and thriving at the Power Four level.”