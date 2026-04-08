Who is Louisville associate head coach John Andrzejek?

It’s rare for a sitting Division 1 head coach to leave after one year on the job to be the top assistant elsewhere. But when the two schools involved are Campbell and Louisville, and it’s college basketball in 2026, it’s easy to see why the Fighting Camels’ head coach, John Andrzejek, took the associate head coaching position with the Cardinals and Pat Kelsey.

Here we’ll take a deeper dive into Adrzejek’s coaching background, his basketball mind, and what he’ll bring to Louisville and Kelsey’s bench next winter.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

John Andrzejek top-to-bottom

Nerd! Ha, but not in an insulting kind of way. Andrzejek, originally from Hamilton, New York, completed his undergraduate degree in philosophy in just two and a half years, graduating from Columbia in 2013. During his time as a student, he served as a manager on the basketball team under current Stanford head coach Kyle Smith. Smith, now widely considered one of the brightest young coaches in the ACC, must have seen something in a young Adrzejek, because shortly after graduating, he was named Columbia’s Director of Basketball Operations.

He stuck with Smith through his first season at San Francisco, when he took a detour for a couple of years at Dartmouth and Johns Hopkins. Eventually, Andrzejek met back up with Smith at Washington State, where he was one of his top assistants for four-plus seasons. His time in Pullman put him on the map, and he was hired as an assistant at Florida before the 2023-24 season. He played a key role in the Gators’ defensive improvements over his two years under Todd Golden. Florida’s defensive efficiency improved from 94th nationally to sixth when the team won the national title.

Almost as a reward, Andrzejek got the head-coaching gig at Campbell, where, in one season, the Camels went 16-18 and 8-10 in the CAA. It wasn’t a perfect season, and it probably wasn’t the perfect place for him either if he left after one season.

It’s important to take into account the context of Andrzejek’s career and trajectory, because it doesn’t seem like Louisville is a place he’ll be for too long. This guy is a head coach, and whether a low-major like Campbell or the next ACC job opens up, if Louisville is successful, Andrzejek’s name will be mentioned.

The Xs and Os

It’s hard to look at just the one season someone has been a head coach and pull any significant or trendy data from it. But Andrzejek’s team did excel in several areas over the course of the winter, including two of Kelsey’s ‘four factors’ — offensive rebounding percentage and free throw rate.

Campbell was actually 16th in the country in free-throw rate, getting to the charity stripe at a rate of 43.5. Louisville’s was in the bottom third of the nation, sitting at 33.1. From a statistical standpoint, Andrzejek’s Camels were also a better offensive rebounding team than the Cardinals and actually finished third in the CAA in offensive rebounding percentage. Campbell only played one player taller than 6-foot-8 this season — Dovydas Butka at 6-9.

We’ve touched on Andrzejek’s defensive background a bit, as that appears to be his primary focus at Louisville (and with a title like associate head coach, he’ll certainly put his stamp on things). However, in his one year as a head coach, Campbell really struggled on that end of the floor.

Campbell, oddly enough, ran every team they played off the 3-point line, allowing opponents to shoot less than 30 percent on field-goal attempts. That was fourth least in all of D1, it just didn’t make much of a difference; opponents netted 35.5 percent of their attempts from 3 against them.

When you watch the tape, it’s clear that Campbell just didn’t have the athletes and relentless one-on-one defenders that Andrzejek had at his disposal in Gainesville. There was no semblance of a rim protector, and that, combined with what they wanted to do with ball pressure, was a bad combination. Andrzejek’s guards, much like Kelsey’s, will gamble at times and play ball-screen angles over-aggressively. Trust between the guard and big is crucial when defending the pick-and-roll, especially given how much they want to pressure the ball and how close out on perimeter shooters.

And again, one season’s worth of numbers as a head coach is difficult to draw conclusions from. So, looking at Andrzejek’s coaching tree and teachers like Kyle Smith and Todd Golden, we can pull some consistencies.

Up until this past year, his teams have always played and started two traditional forwards. Those Florida, San Francisco, and Washington State teams all have a traditional five-man who can protect the rim, serve as a lob-threat, run the floor, and set screens. The way the Gators made it work is they didn’t just have one. Golden’s team had several guys who could rebound, protect the paint, defend the pick and roll, and hold their own in space. The year UF won the title, Reuben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, and Thomas Haugh were all crucial pieces of the frontcourt.

Not that Louisville will now start two guys over 6-foot-10, the four-out, pace and space game is Kelsey’s bread and butter, but there’s likely to be a clear emphasis on finding more athleticism and positional size.

You must be comfortable switching and guarding multiple positions if you want to play for the Cardinals. As Louisville continues to reshape its roster, we’ll get an excellent taste of how the defense will look under Andrzejek’s leadership.

Pat Kelsey on John Andrzejek

“We are excited to welcome John to our program,” said Kelsey. “Coming here from a head coaching position speaks to the power of the Louisville brand and his belief in the trajectory of our program. His reputation is that of a relentless and tireless worker, on the court, in the office and on the recruiting trail. One of his former colleagues described John as ‘an animal’ and Card Nation knows how much that fires me up. He is an outstanding teacher, tactician and innovator. Todd Golden told me his ownership of their defense in their national championship run was crucial to their success. He described a relentless and singular focus to becoming one of the best defenses in the country. John graduated from Columbia with two degrees in two and a half years so needless to say he’s a super smart guy. Go Cards!”

A “Who is Louisville assistant coach Sean Dixon?” will be published later this week.