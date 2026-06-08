Woodford County LB Darrian Tomlin commits to Louisville, will visit

Darrian Tomlin stars for Woodford County (Ky.) on both sides of the football, but announced his commitment to Louisville on Monday as a linebacker.

He is now the 16th member of Jeff Brohm’s 2027 recruiting class.

The Cardinals wrapped up Tomlin’s recruitment in one clean sweep — offering him a scholarship back in January at the Junior Day, getting him on campus for practice visits, and now securing a commitment from the 6-foot-3, 211-pound linebacker just as his recruitment is picking up major steam. Miami (FL) offered him after his visit last month, and Virginia has been involved.

Tomlin will make his official visit to Louisville on June 12-14.

“Coach Ivey, coach (Vince) Marrow, coach (Adam) Mueller, all the coaches, they’ve been showing crazy love and then they finally got to see me move around yesterday at camp…it was on from there,” Tomlin told Cardinal Sports.

As a running back, he carried the ball 199 times for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, but Louisville linebackers coach Adam Mueller and co-defensive coordinator Mark Ivey are keen on his upside on defense. Next season, Tomlin will be an emergency running back, predominantly focus on the defensive side of football, and play linebacker.

This, and being a year-plus removed from a nasty foot injury, has given his recruitment more steam in recent weeks.

“I just wanna be with family, and that’s what it really was. They treated me like family, and they treated my parents like family. That’s what really drove us to that decision,” said Tomlin.

Darrian Tomlin Highlights