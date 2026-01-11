Cats flip the switch, roll past Mississippi State

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky found a way to finish a game in a big way on Saturday against Mississippi State.

Now, if the Wildcats can figure out a way to stop falling into large early deficits, they may be onto something.

Mississippi State raced to an early 12-point lead in the first five minutes of play at a disgruntled Rupp Arena before Kentucky flipped the switch and outscored the Bulldogs by 36 points over the final 35 minutes to claim their first SEC victory of the season, 92-68.

The Cats (10-6, 1-2 SEC) were showered with boos on several trips up and down the court before they finally found their groove and never looked back.

Offensively, they shot 55% after the sluggish start and dished out 21 assists with only nine turnovers. Defensively, after watching Mississippi State knock down 11 of its first 12 shots from the field, UK wound up holding the Bulldogs to a more respectable 48%

“I’m actually really grateful for the disastrous start because it gave the guys another chance to prove that they can be resilient and tough and strong and do it,” Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said.

“I thought our guys’ attention to the scout and the build to the scout was really good,” Pope added, crediting assistant coach Mikhail McLean for crafting the winning gameplan.

Mississippi State (10-6, 2-1 SEC) left Lexington wondering how the game swung in such a wild manner.

“I think every coach in America can tell you internally one of the things you wish for was to get off to a good start and try to maybe take the crowd out of it,” said Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans, “but (Kentucky) rallied around each other and, you know, shortened up the deficit pretty quickly, and at the end of the day, they just played better than us.”

Freshman center Malachi Moreno was a big part of the winning equation for the Cats. He scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half to help keep Kentucky afloat when things weren’t going well. The 7-footer from Georgetown, Ky., finished with a stat-stuffing line that few players have ever had at UK: 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

“Making the plays for my teammates really got me going,” Moreno said. “To see my guys getting their buckets and getting all excited, fed me the energy to keep going.”

“I thought it was a special night for Malachi,” Pope said. “This was his best performance all season by far. It was a time where we really needed him to be great, and he knew the team needed him to be great.

“I think he’s getting more and more comfortable. I think we put the ball in his hands deliberately more than we have. We will find different ways to do that, also.”

The UK boss also liked the way Moreno stepped up when body language was starting to sag, collectively, for the Cats when they fell behind 18-6.

“Malachi is a leader,” Pope said. “He was a leader at his high school on the court and off the court. He will grow into a great leader here, and he certainly was a great leader on the court tonight.”

Kentucky also got big contributions from senior guard Otega Oweh, who scored a game-high 22 points, dished out five assists, and recorded five steals. Senior guard Denzel Aberdeen followed with 16 points, while sophomore guard Kam Williams came off the bench to add 14 points and five rebounds.

The Cats played for most of the game without starting point guard Jaland Lowe, who reaggravated his shoulder injury early in the first half and never returned to the game. Pope said his status for next week will not be known until Sunday morning at the earliest.

Mississippi State was led by junior guard Josh Hubbard with 20 points, but one of the SEC’s most dangerous perimeter scorers was held to a 7-of-16 shooting night and made just two of eight from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs went 3-of-20 from 3-point range, the lowest percentage by a UK opponent since the 2023 season.

It marked Kentucky’s 19th straight regular-season win over Mississippi State.

*****

In our regular postgame feature, Cats Illustrated touches on some quick-hitters from the UK victory…

GAME BALL:

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky — The freshman center from Georgetown, Ky., gave the Cats the spark they were looking for in the first half, helping turn a 12-point deficit into a five-point halftime lead. He finished with a stat line that only two Wildcats (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Rajon Rondo) have delivered in the last 30 years: 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

BY THE NUMBERS:

4 – Straight games in which Kentucky has scored 90-plus points against Mississippi State.

14 – Steals by UK, including five by Otega Oweh and four by Malachi Moreno.

19-6 – The Wildcats’ scoring advantage in fast-break points.

27-10 – Kentucky advantage in points off turnovers.

36-28 – Rebounding edge for UK, led by eight from Malachi Moreno.

105-21 – UK’s lead in the all-time series with Mississippi State, including a 53-5 mark in Lexington.

QUOTABLE:

“We just have to really focus on making plays for teammates. Everyone, everyone eats. I feel like everyone eats, everyone does well. That’s going to catapult us to a different level.” — UK senior guard Otega Oweh on the Cats’ 21-assist night.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday at LSU in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff on the SEC Network. The Tigers (12-4, 0-3 SEC) lost 84-73 on Saturday at No. 11 Vanderbilt.