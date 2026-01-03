Cats have no answers for Alabama 3s in 89-74 loss

Alabama continues to have Kentucky’s number.

That number is primarily three, where the No. 14 Crimson Tide once again torched the Wildcats from the 3-point arc in an 89-74 win to open SEC play at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama (11-3, 1-0 SEC) made 15 treys, outscoring the Cats by 33 from long range. Six of those came from junior guard Aden Holloway, who scored a game-high 26 points in addition to dishing out five assists.

The Crimson Tide also got double-figure scoring from Labaron Philon (17), Houston Mallette (14), Amari Allen (11), and Noah Williamson (10) on a day when they shot 46% from the field, won the rebounding battle 41-37, and claimed their fourth straight win over UK.

“Alabama is a good team,” Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said. “They shot it extremely well, which is what they do. I thought that we had some breakdowns, communication-wise, defensively. We were really inconsistent with that. Unfortunate.

“I was really disappointed with our physicality and effort on the glass and down low. That was a place we had to come out of here with a massive win, and we didn’t. We actually got out-rebounded and out-physicaled in the post, and that was with their starting (center) sitting on the bench the whole second half. That’s a massive issue for us.”

Kentucky (9-5, 0-1 SEC) fell behind by 21 points in the first half, continuing a trend of digging itself a big hole against quality opponents. The Cats clawed their way back within nine in the second half, but could never get a stop when they needed to go on a run.

Otega Oweh and Jaland Lowe led UK with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Both went 8-of-16 from the field, while the rest of the Cats shot only 9-of-27.

Kentucky kept the margin closer than it arguably should have been by getting to the free-throw line 29 times, making 20.

“We’ve got to limit it from the jump,” Lowe said. “You always got to fight and try to keep yourself in the game, but against a team like that with a lot of great players, a lot of great shooters, you gotta find a way to dig in and get some stops and figure it out. We figured it out too late.”

In our regular postgame feature, Cats Illustrated touches on some quick-hitters from the UK loss…

GAME BALL:

Aden Holloway, Alabama — The Crimson Tide guard had his way with the Kentucky defensive effort, going 7-of-11 from the field and knocking down six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points. He also dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st – Team, Alabama, to have a four-game win streak vs. Kentucky since North Carolina from 2004-08.

2-5 – Kentucky’s record when trailing at halftime this season.

11th – Time in his first two seasons that Mark Pope has lost a game by 10 or more points.

15 – Three-pointers by Alabama tied the record for an SEC team against UK. Georgia previously held the record by itself in a 1999 game against the Cats.

117-45 – UK’s lead in the all-time series with Alabama, although the Crimson Tide have won four straight.

QUOTABLE:

“That’s a long list.” — Kentucky head coach Mark Pope’s short answer to Voice of the Wildcats Tom Leach when asked what the team needs to work on moving forward.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday against Missouri in a 7 ET tipoff at Rupp Arena. The Cats and Tigers will play on ESPN2.