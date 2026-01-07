JUCO lineman with Commonwealth ties lands UK offer

Toward the end of the Mark Stoops era we saw the staff adopt a strategy of targeting junior college players. That was for a specific reason – making the budget work in a new pay-for-play era.

Kentucky’s new staff is also dabbling in the JUCO ranks. Quarterback Tre Guerra landed an offer from Kentucky this week and on Wednesday junior college offensive lineman Sebastian Espinoza announced an offer from the Wildcats.

Espinoza attended Bullitt East in Kentucky for four years. His mother lives outside of Kentucky. That history and his mother are the extent of his connections to the state but Espinoza said the offer from Kentucky means more because of those connections.

He had a preferred walk on offer from Kentucky coming out of high school but turned that down in favor of an opportunity at Youngstown State. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2023 and then saw action in one game as a redshirt freshman for the school. Before the 2025 season he landed at Coffeyville in Kansas.

“It’s a lot of excitement,” Espinoza said after Kentucky’s offer. “To sum it up it’s just a lot of excitement. It definitely holds a lot more weight than other schools, being close to home and one of those dream schools I wanted to go to growing up.

“I got a preferred walk-on offer coming out high school from there so I didn’t take it but this offer happened fast. Last night they called me saying they liked my film and they wanted to offer me. They just had to confirm as a whole staff if it’s a go or not. They called me back this morning saying everyone here wants you on board and would love for you to be a part of the program and help them win championships. That’s how it went down.”

Espinoza said he would be a tackle at Kentucky. The coaches did not specify whether that would be a right or left tackle but he assumes it would be right tackle.

He’s currently 6’7, 320 pounds and believes he has come a long way since he was a high school prospect with a PWO offer from the Wildcats.

“I feel like since coming out high school I have developed as a better player. Me personally, I think there’s a lot more to get down as an offensive lineman. You can never be satisfied. I wouldn’t say I am where I’m going to be. I would say my pass protection has for sure developed over the years and I can hang my hat on being a pass protecting linemen. Run-wise it’s one of those things you can always fix, you can always improve.”

Espinoza said he has two years of eligibility left and possibly three depending on what happens with litigation involving junior college recruits.

He has 27 offers in total from FCS programs but Kentucky’s offer stands out since it’s from a school he’s familiar with and an SEC program. Georgia State and Akron offered yesterday.

Now that Espinoza has an offer from Kentucky he said he’s in the process of setting a date for a visit to Lexington. There’s no visit scheduled yet but that could happen soon. He has already taken a visit to UT Rio Grande Valley. That happened before the early signing period and well before the portal opened.