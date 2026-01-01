Kentucky QB Cutter Boley expected to enter transfer portal

The Will Stein era at Kentucky will apparently start with a new quarterback.

According to a report from On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos, redshirt freshman quarterback Cutter Boley is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens on Friday.

Boley, who signed with the Wildcats as a four-star prospect out of Lexington Christian Academy, earned freshman All-SEC honors this season after completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He is the second UK quarterback expected to enter the portal, joining freshman Stone Saunders. Close to a dozen Cats have announced through their agencies that they plan to explore their transfer options.

None of the quarterbacks on last season’s three-deep depth chart will be back with the Cats, who have also lost Zach Calzada and Beau Allen to graduation. Freshman Brennen Ward would be the lone signal-caller back from the 2024 roster.

Earlier this week, TCU’s Josh Hoover, who threw for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior, was linked as a quarterback who could be on Stein’s radar if he enters the portal.

Oregon’s Austin Novosad, a sophomore backup for the CFP-contending Ducks, has been another name in the rumor mill.

The portal opens Friday, Jan. 2, and runs through Jan. 16.