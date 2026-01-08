Late 15-2 run lifts Missouri to first road win at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After coming from behind with a late rally to defeat Kentucky 73-68 on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates was not surprised.

The Tigers practice every day for the situation they encountered against the Wildcats, Gates noted.

Missouri trailed Kentucky by eight points with 4:37 remaining and appeared to be on the ropes after what had been a tightly contested game since the opening tip. The Tigers, however, closed the game with a stunning 15-2 run to give them their first win ever in Lexington and send the Big Blue faithful home in disbelief.

“That game was a four-minute game,” Gates said. “And when we practice, we practice four-minute wars, four-minute games. And our guys won the four-minute game at the end… It’s a reflection of our practices.”

Mark Mitchell scored 21 points and dished out four assists to lead the Tigers, while Jayden Stone chipped in with 20 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Robinson II dished out 10 assists in a well-rounded team effort.

Missouri (12-3, 2-0 SEC) has now opened league play with wins over the two teams picked as the preseason favorites, Florida and Kentucky.

“They played together,” Kentucky wing Kam Williams said of the Tigers. “They knew where they wanted to go and, in late game scenarios, they found them.”

The Cats did not.

In the final minute alone, Kentucky (9-6, 0-2 SEC) had two turnovers, missed a layup, failed to block out on a critical free-throw miss by Missouri, and ran a final “play” that had little or no prayer at sending the game into overtime, despite having almost 10 seconds to work with.

“We are really frustrated with the ending of the game,” Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said. “I thought our guys came and tried to compete the best they could, and our execution down the stretch was poor. You have to be able to execute better to win games.”

A slow start also hurt the Cats, who trailed by seven in the first half and 33-32 at halftime despite Otega Oweh hitting a 70-foot shot at the buzzer, one of the longest in Rupp Arena history, to inject some life into the crowd.

Pope says he’s having trouble getting the Cats to play with the type of pace they need to win games against quality opponents.

“It is like we are in molasses out there,” he said. “… I’m disappointed with the pace.”

“We are not going to be good on the offensive side until we find some pace. We are just not,” he added.

Kentucky shot 43% from the field, but Oweh’s 6-of-11 night was the only bright spot. He finished with a team-high 20 points, while no other UK player was in double-figures.

In our regular postgame feature, Cats Illustrated touches on some quick-hitters from the UK defeat…

GAME BALL:

Mark Mitchell, Missouri — The Tigers’ senior forward led a dominant day for the winners in the paint, scoring a game-high 21 points as part of a 40-28 scoring edge on the interior. Mitchell went 7-of-15 from the field, 6-of-7 at the line, drew six fouls, and dished out four assists.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st – Win ever by Missouri in Lexington. The Tigers had lost their previous nine trips and trail the all-time series 16-4 at all venues.

2nd – Time that UK has lost a game this season while winning the rebounding battle.

3rd – Time since 1979-80 that Kentucky has opened SEC play 0-2.

11/8 – Lead changes and ties between the teams.

24-7 – Fast-break points advantage for the Cats.

40-28 – Missouri advantage in paint scoring.

QUOTABLE:

“I can fully and confidently say that we are going to bounce back. I don’t think there’s a single soul in the locker room that thinks we won’t. We’re all here together. We’re here to represent this.” — UK freshman center Malachi Moreno.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at Rupp Arena against Mississippi State. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The 1966 Kentucky national runner-up team will be honored during their 60th reunion weekend.