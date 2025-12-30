Mark Pope not concerned by Kentucky's recruiting efforts

Much has been made of Kentucky’s 2026 recruiting efforts, especially in recent weeks.

Despite having what appeared to be a pair of elite prospects on the hook, the Wildcats failed to reel in any signees during the early period and seem to be fading with their other remaining targets as well.

During his weekly radio show on Monday, UK head coach Mark Pope says he’s not ready to hit the panic button just yet. Not even close.

“No, actually, not concerned about it,” Pope said. “I think we’re in a great spot with some of the guys that we’re recruiting right now.”

After failing to sign No. 1 overall prospect Tyran Stokes and 5-star forward Christian Collins in November, major questions remain about Pope’s recruiting prowess when it comes to recruiting elite high school talent. But Pope says Kentucky will also go into the spring with more flexibility, not only in terms of retaining current players, but also recruiting the portal, where the Cats have thrived, signing back-to-back top-5 transfer classes.

“This landscape is literally changing by the minute. And so I think there’s probably something real to the idea of having the most flexibility you can for the longest time,” Pope said. “I just think that there’s a part to that. So, I think all those things are true. And it’s certainly the most dynamic time to ever be in this recruiting space, and I think we’re in a good spot.”‘

Between Kentucky’s high-profile misses on the recruiting trail, the ongoing questions surrounding UK and its partnership with JMI, and its slow start to the season, the Cats’ 2026 recruiting efforts have remained in both the local and national media’s crosshairs in recent weeks.

But Pope says don’t believe everything you read when it comes to their demise on the recruiting trail, some of which comes from agents who become unreliable narrators when it comes to their clients’ recruitments, in which they are heavily invested.

“It’s got to be in the high 80% of things, of trend lines that you see going on on social media about Kentucky recruiting that is just so wrong. Like, it just is so off. We’re shocked and surprised a lot of times to hear different variations and directions and stories,” Pope said.

“I think a lot of times, people put information out just because they’re trying to raise their own profile, whether it’s agents or players or they’re trying to increase their negotiating leverage with us in some cases, or with some other school in some cases. There’s so much out there publicly, and we just kind of shake our heads and be like, man, we’re living in a uniquely interesting world in terms of how creative reporting, in general, on social media as a body is right now. It’s one of the beautiful things about being at Kentucky. Everybody’s talking a lot about it, very little of it is accurate, but it’s a lot of fun.”

In the last week, college basketball cornerstones such as Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Matt Painter (Purdue), Dan Hurley (UConn) and John Calipari (Arkansas) have openly and publicly questioned the leadership of the NCAA, especially when it comes to the recent trend of schools actively recruiting what were thought to pros in and around the NBA’s orbit.

When asked about those same issues, Pope didn’t quite condemn them as forcefully as his colleagues.

“The thought right now that we could be taking players from some station in the NBA that have actually played in NBA games and been drafted to the NBA and come play in college is just a place that none of us imagined we would be three months ago. I think it was beyond assumed that if you had played in NBA games or if you had been drafted, that there was going to be no space for you in the college game, and clearly that’s all changing so fast, which is exciting,” Pope said.

“I don’t know that we’re in a space to have much opinion on whether it’s right or wrong because you can debate those ideas from now until forever, and there are really complicated solutions that would have to take place, but it’s a really dynamic space right now. It’s problematic in a lot of complicated ways for college basketball, and we’re going to have to find some answers.”