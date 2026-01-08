New portal targets emerge on defense

By this point it’s clear the entirety of the portal window is going to be chaos for everyone with a stake in the Kentucky football program. There’s no way to engage in that scale of roster movement without having to live in a shark tank.

Jay Bateman talked about working long nights in a video posted by the UK football program and that must be the case given the number of players that continue to surface on a daily basis.

On3 reporter Pete Nakos introduced a new defensive line target for the Wildcats on Thursday. Wesley Hudson is transferring from Central Oklahoma where the 6’3, 295-pounder has 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over his first two years.

In Cats Illustrated’s State of the Roster update posted earlier today we identified the defensive line as an area where Kentucky could stand to add a couple of extra bodies to make sure the rotation is the right size. Hudson would project as an interior defensive lineman and would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

What’s notable here is that Kentucky is the first school that Hudson will be visiting since he entered the transfer portal today. Hudson will be in town this weekend. The Wildcats already have defensive line transfer commitments from Florida’s Ahmad Breaux and Purdue’s Jamarrion Harkless.

The fact that new portal targets are still emerging and visits are quickly being set suggests the process remains very fluid even with a number of commitments still on board. The staff may be anticipating some of these entrees based on what they’re hearing but in other cases the evaluation process for new entrants is ongoing.

Cats making push for Mercer cornerback

According to a new report from Chris Hummer the Wildcats are also working to get involved with Mercer cornerback Carmelo O’Neal.

O’Neal is intriguing because of his size (6’4, 200). He played 767 snaps for the Bears in 2025 and PFF gave him a 67.1 score. He was especially strong in run defense but was up and down in coverage. He would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

According to Hummer’s report O’Neal will take a visit to Alabama this evening. Kentucky is one of the schools trying to get involved and secure a visit so that’s a wait and see situation with O’Neal in Tuscaloosa soon.

We know that Western Carolina corner Hasaan Sykes is viewed as a high-upside addition. Kentucky also has commitments from transferring Florida defensive backs Jordan Castell and Aaron Gates. Based on usage at Florida there’s a chance Gates is in the competition for snaps at corner. Terhyon Nichols’ return for 2026 will help the situation and JUCO cornerback Braxton Urquhart was added by the previous staff and is still in the program as well. Nasir Addison pulled his name out of the transfer portal shortly after entering and he could factor into the battle as well.

Based on the makeup of the cornerback room it looks like Nichols is a starter and there could be a heavy competition for the other spot but the parts are still in motion.

Miscellaneous

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is Baylor-bound. His name circulated quite a bit through the first week of portal season and he’s returning to Texas for a starting job in the Big XII with Jon Sumrall now leading the Gators.

Louisville continues to scoop up former Kentucky players. Hardley Gilmore is now expected to join Montavin Quisenberry, DJ Waller, and the Smith twins in Louisville. Of those players Jerod Smith, Hardley Gilmore, and DJ Waller could project to big roles right away.

Texas A&M defensive lineman Dealyn Evans is transferring from the Aggies. Jay Bateman was not one of his lead recruiters from the A&M staff but all of these connections are worth noting.

Kentucky is no longer actively recruiting Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt but he could land in the SEC anyways. On3 is reporting that Leavitt’s visit to Tennessee has been extended by a day. Miami is another school very much involved.