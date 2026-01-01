News continues pouring in as the portal is set to open

The transfer portal is finally set to open. On Friday morning the portal will open and remain active for two weeks.

This is the most consequential two-week period in the lead-up to the 2026 college football season.

There’s still spring practice, summer workouts, and fall camp. But the next two weeks is when rosters will be set. Financial plans will go into motion and the programs that evaluate and sign the best will be set up for success on the field next year.

Kentucky probably has more work to do than the coaches would like but that’s going to be the case almost any time a new regime comes in.

Cutter Boley is entering the portal

For the last few weeks speculation around Cutter Boley’s future has raged on. On Thursday, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported that Boley plans to enter the transfer portal.

On the surface, that does not mean that Boley is definitely heading to another schools. Cats Illustrated was aware of some power conference interest for Boley during the season. At one point sources were saying that Arizona State was a school to watch if Boley did enter the portal. When Sam Leavitt went into the portal that caused a lot of people behind the scenes to wonder if that meant it was likely that Boley would go in.

All along Kentucky’s coaches have made it clear they would love to have Boley around. At the same time it was publicly stated that Kentucky will have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. That meant UK had been planning to bring Boley back but also to bring in another quarterback.

Cats Illustrated’s understanding is that Boley had a strong package waiting for him at Kentucky if he had opted to return and it was the staff’s earnest desire that he return.

Just because a player goes into the portal doesn’t mean he is definitely leaving but as of right now Kentucky has to assume they will be without him.

There has been chatter regarding Kentucky and TCU quarterback Josh Hoover but based on what sources have said that is not the reason Boley is going into the portal. Most believe that Hoover will end up at Indiana.

The big point that we’ve heard so far is that Arizona State seems like the most landing spot and that is the school that has seemed to have interest for a while.

Kentucky will have a new starting quarterback next season.

Smith twins hitting the portal

On Thursday, reports surfaced indicating that Jerod and Jacob Smith plan to enter the portal when it opens. Jerod Smith was a regular defensive lineman for Kentucky in the 2025 season and was one of the more promising young players on the defense. Jacob Smith appeared in seven games for Kentucky over his two years in the program but didn’t make as much an impact.

The loss of Jerod Smith is significant for the defensive line because he would have been one of the top returning players there.

Smith played 283 snaps for Kentucky this year and scored 69.4 according to PFF. He was excellent in run support but didn’t generate too much of a pass rush. He did have seven quarterback hurries and was poised for a big role on next year’s unit.

Kentucky is now set to lose David Gusta, Kahlil Saunders, Jerod Smith, and Javeon Campbell from its 2025 defensive line room. There are still some quality pieces remaining but in terms of filling out a two-deep there’s now probably some work to do.

Jacob Smith hadn’t reached the point in his career where any snaps are lost and have to be replaced but the coaching staff will have to decide if they want to reserve that scholarship for a high school player they develop on a longer-term plan or a portal player who could make more of a 2026 impact than Smith might have made.

His departure means the Wildcats are slated to lose another player on the EDGE. Kam Olds had already exhausted his eligibility and Steven Soles has announced his intentions to enter the portal. That means a lot is riding on Sam Greene and Lorenzo Cowan with the portal a likely supplemental tool.

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey had received an offer from Kentucky before Will Stein was coach but he announced the new staff had reiterated that offer is still his. Safeties coach Josh Christian-Young and assistant defensive backs coach Trey Odom were tagged in the offer announcement.