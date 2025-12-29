Transfer Portal Sale, 50% Off!

For a limited time Cats Illustrated is offering a 50% discount on new annual subscriptions.

That’s the perfect time for Kentucky fans to join Cats Illustrated. You’ll be privy to all the latest news, rumors, 24/7 around the clock conversation at the House of Blue, and analysis from staff members.

Will Stein and his new staff are coalescing and the transfer portal is rapidly approaching. This is a pivotal window that will determine a lot for next year’s team. And along the way we’ll be learning through a new era for Kentucky football.

Click here for 50% off discounted access to Cats Illustrated!

Interact with Cats Illustrated’s team of insiders – Justin Rowland, Jeff Drummond, and Chris Fisher – along with the House of Blue premium community that has been home to so much breaking news and dynamic conversation for the past two decades.

You’ll also get access to all the premium content under the Rivals and On3 brands.

Take us up on this offer now and stay ahead of the game in a new era.