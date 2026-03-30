CavsCorner announces two important staff changes to the site

One of the tired cliches of sports is that you can only control the controllables. What makes that so cliche, of course, is that it’s true. After all, you have to roll with whatever comes your way and do with it the best you can.

In the content game, that’s also true. Which is why when Ferber told me several months ago that he was planning to retire and therefore this would be his last season writing for the site, I tried to think ahead and not get bogged down in how weird it would be to not have him active on staff.

It’s been 13 years since he joined CavsCorner and he’s certainly earned his retirement after all of those years putting up with me. I very much appreciate all he did, both on the site and in general, to help make this site what it is.

As we get ready to move into April, I’ve got two staffing announcements that I’m excited to share.

First, Jackson Hephner will now step up in to the primary staff writer position. He’ll take over a lot of the various team coverage, including not only football and basketball but adding baseball back to our rotation for the first time in years. He’ll also have a larger presence on the board as well as be picking up recruiting articles. I’m really thankful to have him on staff and that he’ll be able to do even more for the site. He’s a real up and comer in this business and I’m excited abut him getting even more opportunities.

I decided to have some fun and let the guys say a few words for this story/column.

“I’m very pumped to take on this new role with CavsCorner,” Jackson said this weekend. “I can’t thank Brad enough for taking me on as a staff writer fresh out of college, and I’m excited to dive deeper after an incredible first year. It’s big shoes to fill for sure, but I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

The other staffing announcement I’m stoked to bring you is the addition of more video to our site: Deuce Prince, aka 4-3-4 Defense, is going to bring his special brand of fandom and insight to CavsCorner. It’s been a long time since someone has brought something so unique to the UVa market, which tends to have a lot of new voices. Deuce and I have had several conversations about this partnership and I have no doubt that the stuff that’s coming from him will be as compelling and entertaining as it is informative. Look for his first videos to drop next week.

“I am super excited to be partnering with CavsCorner to bring new and engaging content to one of the very best platforms in the Virginia Cavalier community!,” Deuce said. “This partnership is going to not only going to bring new content to CavsCorner, but is going to continue to develop and grow the 4-3-4 Defense as a show for Virginia fans, by a Virginia fan.

“Thanks to Brad and the CavsCorner team for this awesome opportunity,” he added, “and I am looking forward to hitting the ground running as the 4-3-4 Defense comes to CavsCorner! Go Hoos!”

In addition, Houston Wilson will continue to cover hoops recruiting for us and Dave Spence will continue on our board moderator. Of course, we’ll obviously have the best network around to also bring you plenty of content.

As we move forward, I just want to say that I’m really looking forward to working alongside this new team and bringing you great stuff as we cover the Hoos. Thanks to all of the subscribers who make CavsCorner fun.

Now, back to controlling what we can control…