CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 646
loading...
UVa will not only host UNC on Saturday but honor its former legendary coach. For Ryan Odom and the Hoos, much feels familiar about this season thus...
Senior playmaker Malik Thomas had a double-double to help No. 16 UVa come from behind and beat SMU 72-68 in Dallas on Saturday afternoon....
Still out on the road, No. 16 UVa will be at SMU tomorrow afternoon (noon, ESPN2). We break down the matchup between the Cavaliers and the Mustangs....
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the portal additions first and then turn around attention to the hardwood as the Wahoos...
Malik Thomas scored 19 points and Johann Grunloh added 16 points, 7 boards, and 4 blocks as No. 16 UVa beat No. 20 Louisville 79-70....
No. 16 UVa heads to the Derby City for a big game at No. 20 Louisville tonight (7 p.m., ESPN2). We break down the matchup between the Hoos and the...
Thijs De Ridder led all scorers with 22 points and No. 23 UVa picked up its second win over a Golden State team this week, as an 18-2 run after half...
The Cavaliers are back in action tomorrow when they host Stanford (2:15 p.m., The CW). We break down the matchup against the Cardinal....
No. 23 Virginia led by 10 at the half and used a 30-10 run to roll past Cal at home on Wednesday night, 84-60....
Back from their road trip, No. 23 UVa will host Cal tonight (9 p.m., ACCN). We break down the matchup between the Bears and the Hoos....
After a triple-OT loss earlier this week, No. 21 UVa bounced back in a big way, leading wire to wire in a 76-51 win at NC State on Saturday....
Following Tuesday's loss at Tech, No. 21 UVa will look to get back on track tomorrow in Raleigh against NC State (11 a.m., ESPN2)....
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about UVa's win over Missouri in the Gator Bowl and look back at the year that was in 2025....
Ben Hammond scored 30 points and Virginia Tech used prowess on the offensive glass to help upset No. 21 UVa 95-85 in three OTs....
As No. 21 UVa gets ready to start league play, we break down the matchup between the Cavaliers and the Hokies (2 p.m., ACC Network)....
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk postseason football one last time in 2025 as we discuss UVa's upcoming matchup in the Gator...
Thijs De Ridder set a new career-high with 27 points along with a team-high eight rebounds as No. 21 UVa dominated American 95-51 in its final...
After a solid win over the Terps on Saturday, No. 23 UVa is back in action tonight to face American (6 p.m. ACC Network)....
Despite a slow start in the first half after a long layoff for exams, No. 23 UVa got 20 points from Dallin Hall and handled rival Maryland 80-72 on...
Back from the exam break, No. 23 UVa will host Maryland on Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN). We break down the matchup between the Terps and the Wahoos....
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we check in on UVa's hoops season and discuss where things stand for the Hoos at the exam break....
With hoops season now about a third of the way in, we take a look around the league as ACC games get ready to start playing out....
With No. 24 UVa at the exam break, the 3-2-1 is back to take a look at the first third of the season featuring three things we know, two questions,...
The Wahoos did what they were expected to do on Tuesday night, as Sam Lewis scored 15 points and No. 24 UVa hit 11 first-half 3s in an 84-60 win over...
Back in JPJ tonight, No. 24 UVa will host Maryland Eastern Shore (7 p.m., ACCNX). We break down the matchup between the Hawks and the Hoos....