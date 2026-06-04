CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 665





On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the Brazil game getting cancelled and why that’s very good news not just for the team but also UVa’s fans before discussing the two commits that football and hoops picked up this week.

Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

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