CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 667





On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about our feelings of dealing with the offseason following an incredible football year in 2025 and how that does (or doesn’t) impact the way we’re looking toward fall camp. We also touch on the way the Big 12 reacted to Texas Tech and how that might “help” college sports clean things up.

Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

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