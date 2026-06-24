CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 668





On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about several news items this week including confirmation on Week 0, the hiring of a strength and performance coach on the hoops side, and how the NCAA’s recent vote on eligibility might change things.

Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

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