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CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 670

CavsCorner
BradFranklin@Cavs_Corner
6h
CavsCorner Podcast
On3/Rivals

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, this episode out of time seeks to weigh various championships against each other and try to gauge what we’d “give up” in terms of UVa titles for a World Cup trophy.

Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

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