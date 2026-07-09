CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 670

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, this episode out of time seeks to weigh various championships against each other and try to gauge what we’d “give up” in terms of UVa titles for a World Cup trophy.

Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

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