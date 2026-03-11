CavsCorner Video: White and Mallory look ahead to Charlotte
UVa’s Jacari White and Chance Mallory talk about finishing out the regular season and the No. 2 seed before heading to Charlotte for this week’s ACC Tournament.
UVa's Thijs De Ridder and Malik Thomas talk about finishing the regular season and getting ready for their first time in the ACC Tournament....
The Wahoos enter the postseason having shown themselves capable of winning in a number of ways. What this month holds, though, depends on much more....
In their final years of college ball, Malik Thomas and Ugonna Onyenso each put up 16 points on Senior Night to help No. 13 UVa beat rival Virginia...
The rematch between Virginia Tech and No. 13 UVa goes down tomorrow in JPJ (noon, The CW). We break down what's an important game for both....
The final week of the regular season has arrived, and UVa has a pair of home games to complete its schedule, starting tonight against Wake Forest (7...
Isaiah Evans had a game-high 19 points and Cam Boozer added 18 as No. 1 Duke rolled past No. 11 UVa 77-51 on Saturday afternoon in Durham....
The Wahoos face their biggest test of the season tomorrow when they head to Durham to face Duke (noon, ESPN). We break down the matchup against the...
Off to a historic start in his first year at UVa, what Ryan Odom is doing this season in Charlottesville has few direct comparisons....
Thijs De Ridder scored 19 points, four other Wahoos were in double-figures, and No. 11 UVa used a 58-point second half to rout NC State 90-61....
Back at home tonight, No. 11 UVa gets a rematch against NC State next on its schedule. We break down the matchup between the Pack and the Wahoos....
They say styles make fights, but this UVa team has proven it can win in a bunch of different ways. The eight-game winning streak bodes well for what's...
Chance Mallory hit three free throws with less than five seconds left to help No. 14 UVa outlast Miami 86-83 on Saturday in Charlottesville....
No. 14 UVa gets to finally play at home tomorrow when the Hoos host Miami (2 p.m., ESPN2). We break down the matchup between the Canes and the...
No. 14 UVa got 22 points from Thijs De Ridder, 17 more from Malik Thomas, and had two others score in double-figures too in a 94-68 rout of Georgia...
No. 14 UVa gets back in ACC play but stays away from home when it plays at GT tomorrow night (9 p.m., ACCN). We break down the matchup between the...
UVa has a Top-15 team that's 22-3 and in second in the ACC. The numbers of late, though, don't paint the picture of a team on the rise. So why might...
Malik Thomas scored 13 points, Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis both added 12, and No. 15 UVa came back to beat Ohio State 70-66 in Nashville on Saturday...
No. 15 UVa puts the ACC slate on hold to head to Nashville tomorrow to face Ohio State (8 p.m., FOX). We break down the matchup between the Hoos and...
After Tuesday's win at FSU, No. 15 UVa has won five in a row. We look at which players’ stocks are on the rise and which have taken a hit of late....
Jacari White scored a team-high 19 points off the bench, including a 5-for-9 showing from 3, to help No. 15 UVa come back to win at Florida State...
The Wahoos head out on the road tonight to face Florida State in Tallahassee (7 p.m., ESPNU). We break down the matchup between the Hoos and the...
UVa has put itself in a position to fight in a much-improved ACC by taking care of business of late. The key now is keeping up that success....
Though it got a bit closer at the end of the first half, No. 18 UVa was able to use a big second half to beat Syracuse handedly 72-59, the teams...
After beating Pitt on Tuesday, No. 18 UVa is back at home again tomorrow to face Syracuse (noon, ESPN). We break down the matchup against the Orange....
February is finally here, meaning there is just over a month left of the college basketball regular season before the madness begins in March....