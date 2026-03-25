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Column: In football and hoops, UVa proved plenty in 2025-26

by: Justin Ferber29 minutes agojustin_ferber
UVa athletic director Carla Williams
Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (L) celebrates with Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams (R) on the field after the Cavaliers' game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There's no doubt that this season will go down as the best for the combo of UVa's football and basketball programs. It also proved plenty about what's possible.

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