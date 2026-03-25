Column: In football and hoops, UVa proved plenty in 2025-26

Column: In football and hoops, UVa proved plenty in 2025-26by: Justin Ferber29 minutes agojustin_ferberRead In AppNov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (L) celebrates with Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams (R) on the field after the Cavaliers' game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn ImagesThere's no doubt that this season will go down as the best for the combo of UVa's football and basketball programs. It also proved plenty about what's possible.