Column: Taking care of business keeps UVa in thick of ACC race

Column: Taking care of business keeps UVa in thick of ACC raceby: Justin Ferber2 hours agojustin_ferberRead In AppJan 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts after scoring while being fouled against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn ImagesUVa has put itself in a position to fight in a much-improved ACC by taking care of business of late. The key now is keeping up that success.