Column: UVa's season feels both familiar and altogether new

When UVa brought in Ryan Odom to take the helm of its basketball program, I recall thinking that his quotes about following a legend and the way he viewed the job were especially telling.

“I’m not afraid of the pressure,” Odom said during his introductory presser. “I’m not afraid of that. You want to be right in it. Stand toe to toe, do your best.”

That it sounded much like the man who patrolled the sidelines and led UVa to a national championship wasn’t lost on me at the time. Even if the style would be different, some things seemed likely to persist.

On Saturday, some 350 days after he last stood on the floord at JPJ—also to thunderous applause—Tony Bennett will have that same floor named after him. It’s the kind of recognition reserved for only the best of the best, absolutely the kind of notoriety he tended to shy away from during his extremely successful run as the head of the program.

In the year since then, though, Odom and his staff have shown that two things can be true: The old way can be missed and applauded even while the new way can be successful and exhilarating.

So are the juxtapositions within this year’s Top-15 team, a group that is as versatile, skilled, and experienced as any that Bennett had during his time as Virginia’s big whistle. That Thijs De Ridder. Malik Thomas, Dallin Hall, and Co. are all—even at this point in the season—still pretty new on Grounds underscores the absurdity of the transfer portal. It also highlights the potential within the new world order of college hoops if the right plan is put into action.

That afternoon when Bennett was honored during the Georgia Tech game, would you have believed that UVa would a year later not only be Top 15 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency but also 17th in defensive efficiency, too?

The “green” on their KenPom report doesn’t end there. Top 35 nationally in offensive effective field-goal percentage, sure. But top five in effective field -oal percentage defense? Top 15 in 3-point percentage defense? Fifth in two-point percentage defense? Fourth in block percentage?! All while having the nation’s third-best offense in terms of offensive rebounding percentage?

It’s a team that shows not only capability but intentionality, to play a specific way and to be undeterred by the manners in which the opponents try to get them to play differently.

Sound familiar?

What Odom is building in Charlottesville is not just a flash in the pan. Surely, there will be bumps, not only somewhere this season but along the way during his tenure residing in an office that Bennett used to call his own.

So much of what makes this team great is counter to the way Bennett did things. But the unity, the servanthood? It’s all still there. The coach might be different. The uniforms might flash more orange. The 3-pointers fly more freely.

But interwoven into the DNA of this team and this program is not only the Bennett ball that preceded it but the Terry Holland-esque ferocity that came before.

What the Wahoos are doing this year is not so much writing a new book but rather a fresh chapter with a compelling, modern story. One that displays plenty of connective tissue. One that endures.

“I’m so glad this door opened,” Odom said last year. “I walked through that door with enthusiasm, I walked through that door with passion, with humility.”

Those pillars still abound, even in a new era.

So far, the results feel all too familiar, too.