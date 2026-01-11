De Ridder and the Cavaliers hold off Cardinal 70-55

Jan 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts after scoring while being fouled against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Thijs De Ridder led all scorers with 22 points and No. 23 UVa picked up its second win over a Golden State team this week, as an 18-2 run after half fueled a 70-55 victory over Stanford on Saturday at JPJ.

Two other Wahoos finished with double-digits points — Chance Mallory (13) and Malik Thomas (11) — while the Hoos (15-2, 3-1 ACC) forced six shot-clock violations.

Stanford (13-4, 2-2) got off to a 5-0 start before the Cavaliers hit five straight field goals, the final of which came off a Sam Lewis steal which De Ridder took to the basket, to put UVa up 10-7.

The Wahoos didn’t give up their lead for the rest of the game, but came dangerously close to doing so as Stanford cut the lead to as little as one late in the half.

But UVa finished on a 5-0 run and went into the locker room up 41-34. Overall the Hoos shot 15–for-31 (48.4%) from the field in the first half, but just 4-for-12 (33.3) from beyond the arc. Stanford put up similar numbers, shooting 12-for-25 (48%) from the field and 3–for-9 (33.3%) from long range.

Ebuka Okorie, who scored just a single point through the first 11 minutes, led all scorers at the break with 14 points, followed by Benny Gealer with 13. De Ridder led the Hoos with 12 followed by Mallory with 10.

But the Cavaliers busted the game open in the second half, outscoring the Cardinal 22-7 through the first 10:24 of the half. Even as UVa hit multiple lengthy scoring droughts late in the game, one going as long 4:30 then another that was 3:00 and lasted until the end of the game. Still, UVa never led by fewer than 15 in the final 13:06.

Gealer led the Cardinal with 15 points, scoring just two in the second half as Okorie went scoreless. No other Stanford player scored more than five.

“Out of halftime, our guys did a nice job defensively on a night where our offense wasn’t great down the stretch,” head coach Ryan Odom said postgame. “We had one little spurt there that helped us separate, but for the most part, our guys did a really nice job on the defensive end.”

Overall, the Hoos shot 25-for-47 from the field (43.9%) and 6-for-22 (27.3%) from beyond the arc. The Cardinal finished 18-for-56 (32.1%) from the field and 5-26 (19.2%) from deep.