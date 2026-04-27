Durham PG Morman (2026) talks UVa visit, impression of the Hoos

Durham PG Morman (2026) talks UVa visit, impression of the Hoosby: Houston Wilson23 minutes agoRead In AppJan 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A rack of warm up basketballs rest on a rack prior to warmups in the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and Stanford Cardinal at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn ImagesClass of 2028 three-star guard AJ Morman talks about his trip to UVa, what stood out about the Hoos and the program, and the impression Ryan Odom made on him.