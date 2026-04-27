Skip to main content
Virginia
Join Now

Durham PG Morman (2026) talks UVa visit, impression of the Hoos

by: Houston Wilson23 minutes ago
NCAA Basketball: Stanford at Virginia
Jan 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A rack of warm up basketballs rest on a rack prior to warmups in the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and Stanford Cardinal at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Class of 2028 three-star guard AJ Morman talks about his trip to UVa, what stood out about the Hoos and the program, and the impression Ryan Odom made on him.

Join for $1
then billed annually
CavsCorner
+
+
One subscription: The best Virginia Cavaliers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.