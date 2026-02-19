Fast start leads to No. 14 UVa's mollywhopping of GT

Senior guard Dallin Hall caught a pass on the right wing and banked-in a 3 with 3:24 left in the first half of Wednesday night’s game in Atlanta. The shot put No. 14 UVa up 52-18.

It was that kind of night not only for the Wahoos but for the homesteading Jackets, too.

The Cavaliers got 22 points from Thijs De Ridder, 17 more from Malik Thomas, and had two others score in double-figures too in a 94-68 rout of Georgia Tech.

Virginia (23-3, 11-2 ACC) built an almost unbelievable lead early by posting a trio of 9-0 runs before the under-8 in the first half, which concluded with a 59-27 advantage for the Hoos at the break.

By the time Thomas hit his third 3-pointer and De Ridder got a transition dunk on the next possession, it was 34-7. In all, the Wahoos put together a 25-2 run over just 6:05 and led by as many as 35.

The Cavaliers made 14 shots from long range against Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12), which was led by 18 points from Jaeden Mustaf.

The second half started with a 3-pointer from Thomas, the team’s 11th made 3 of the game to that point. He made another with 18:25 left to play, the team’s 12th and his fifth.

UVa broke the 70-point barrier with 16:35 left to play and 80 about six minutes later.

The Wahoos, who outrebounded the Jackets 51-34, got 21 second-chance points off 20 offensive boards and posted 23 assists on 36 made buckets.