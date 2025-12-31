Hammond's 30 helps VT hold on in 3OT upset of No. 21 UVa

In the first triple-overtime game in the history of the in-state rivalry between the Wahoos and Hokies, Virginia Tech upset No. 21 UVa 95-85.

Thanks in large part to a career-high 30 points from Ben Hammond and a dominating performance on the glass, the Hokies (12-2, 1-0 ACC) were able to hang on despite getting just 5-for-21 shooting from Greek phenom Nekolis Avdalas.

He finished with 17 points in the win, as did Christian Gurdak, who added a game-high 19 boards, and Amani Hansberry, who also added 15 rebounds. Tech had a 60 to 54 advantage on the glass but turned 20 offensive boards into 22 points, as UVa (11-2, 0-1) couldn’t generate its usual second-chance points. The Cavaliers put up just 13 off of 17 ORBs.

Malik Thomas, who had a team-high 26 points in the loss, didn’t play a second in either of the first two OTs but helped the Hoos claw back in the latter before finishing the third. Thijs De Ridder added 22 points and 13 points. Chance Mallory also finished in double-figures with 11 points.

The Hoos turned it over 17 times, leading to 15 points for the Hokies. There were 17 ties and 21 lead changes in the game, which Tech led for 31:39.

VT finished 28 for 41 from the charity stripe. UVa, which struggled from long range (10-for-45 or 22 percent), shot just 15 free throws in the game, making 11.