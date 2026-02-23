If styles make fights, this UVa team has shown it'll find a way

If styles make fights, this UVa team has shown it'll find a wayby: Justin Ferber1 hour agojustin_ferberRead In AppFeb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33), guard Jacari White (6) and guard Dallin Hall (30) battle for the ball with Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn ImagesThey say styles make fights, but this UVa team has proven it can win in a bunch of different ways. The eight-game winning streak bodes well for what's ahead.