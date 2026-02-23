Skip to main content
Virginia
Join Now

If styles make fights, this UVa team has shown it'll find a way

by: Justin Ferber1 hour agojustin_ferber
UVa center Ugonna Oyenso and guard Dallin Hall
Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33), guard Jacari White (6) and guard Dallin Hall (30) battle for the ball with Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

They say styles make fights, but this UVa team has proven it can win in a bunch of different ways. The eight-game winning streak bodes well for what's ahead.

Join for $1
then billed annually
CavsCorner
+
+
One subscription: The best Virginia Cavaliers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.