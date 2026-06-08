Looking ahead to UVa's non-conference slate in 2026-27

With Virginia’s conference opponents officially announced recently, the team’s 2026-27 schedule is starting to fall into place.

The next step is for head coach Ryan Odom to finish crafting the non-conference slate. Only two games have been officially announced as of now, but a number of reports have surfaced over the past few weeks about other potential matchups for the Hoos on the horizon.

Here’s what we know so far about UVa’s non-conference schedule:

Confirmed matchups

at Maryland, Nov 13

The Cavaliers will continue their historic rivalry with the Terrapins this upcoming season after renewing the matchup in Charlottesville last year. This longstanding rivalry first began in 1913 and was played every year from 1924-2014, with the exception of the 1939-40 season.

This season, UVa will travel to the Xfinity! Center in College Park to play the second game of their four-year agreement, which was signed in 2024.

The Wahoos bested their old rival 80-72 last season in John Paul Jones Arena. The two teams will meet again in Charlottesville in 2027-28 before ending the current iteration with one last game in College Park in 2028-29.

Kentucky, Dec. 2

As part of the SEC/ACC Challenge this year, UVa will get the chance to face a blue blood it hasn’t played in nearly a quarter-century.

UK and UVa will face off for the first time since 2002 when the Wildcats come to JPJ. This will also mark the first time Kentucky will play in JPJ as well as the first time it will play in Charlottesville since 1965.

Last season, the Wildcats went 22-14 in head coach Mark Pope’s first season, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Iowa State.

Reported matchups

UConn at MSG, Dec. 20

One of the most exciting reports regarding this year’s schedule came last month from Jon Rothstein, who reported on May 7 that UVa and UConn were in advanced discussions to play at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20, per multiple sources.

No timetable for an announcement was given, but Rothstein said while official contracts had yet to be signed and executed, both sides had verbally agreed to the game.

It seems clear the matchup will be a highlight of the schedule once officially announced. UConn is coming off another appearance in the National Championship last season, and that combined with the game being in MSG would give the Hoos a significant amount of exposure.

Battle 4 Atlantis, Nov. 2026

Days after breaking UVa’s matchup with UConn, ~Rothstein also reported on May 12~, among others, that the Cavaliers would headline one bracket in the 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis alongside Marquette and Texas A&M.

Reports indicate the three will be a part of one of the tournament’s two four-team brackets which will make up this year’s tournament, This is a format change from previous years, and the two brackets will have no crossover.

As for the other bracket, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway confirmed his Tigers would be in the tournament during a radio interview on May 8, and indicated Wake Forest and Penn State would also be participating. This development is in line with other reports, according to College Basketball HQ on SI.com.

Old Dominion, Nov. 17

Finally, Rocco Miller ~reported on May 27~ that UVa will face ODU this season on Nov. 17, per sources.

The two in-state programs haven’t met since the 2012 Governor’s Holiday Hoops Classic in Richmond, where the Monarchs shocked the Cavaliers 63-61. All-in-all, the Wahoos are 9-5 over ODU.