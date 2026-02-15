No. 15 UVa comes back to nip OSU 70-66 in Nashville

For the first 47 possessions of Saturday’s game, Ohio State turned it over just once. With 5:30 left, the Buckeyes had turned it over four times in as many minutes.

That’s part of what opened the door for No. 15 UVa, despite a 28-point performance from OSU senior guard Bruce Thornton, to come back and win this non-conference showdown 70-66 in Nashville.

A Thornton bucket ended that turnover streak and tied the game shortly thereafter, but UVa’s Chance Mallory came back with a drive of his own and the Hoos didn’t look back.

They got a team-high 13 points from Malik Thomas and 12 from both Mallory and Sam Lewis, as well as a huge night on the glass (10 rebounds) and on D (four blocks) from Ugo Onyenso to secure the win.

The Cavaliers (22-3) turned it over 12 times, helping Ohio State put together a 16-4 advantage in points off turnovers. But Virginia’s bench scoring (28-4) and free-throw shooting (the Hoos went 22-for-32 compared to OSU’s 6-for-9) buoyed Ryan Odom’s bunch.

When the final media timeout of the night came with 3:39 left, UVa’s lead sat at two as the Buckeyes (16-9) had made one of their last seven shots.

A Dallin Hall steal and a coast-to-coast layup through contact by Thornton padded that lead.

Onyenso’s final block of the night, coming on a Thornton drive with 15 seconds to play, led to a four-point advantage for the Hoos after Lewis made both shots from the stripe.

The Buckeyes led by as many as 11 in the first half, but the Cavaliers clawed back and then put together an 8-2 run to take the lead with 6:38 left until the break.

After hitting five shots in a row from the field and putting together a 6-0 run to take a 35-31 lead with 4:16 left until the break, UVa closed the half missing six in row and not making a FG from that point forward.

The “Bench Mob” had a 21-2 advantage at the break, which is what helped keep the Cavaliers in it despite being outscored 9-0 in points off turnovers and having turned it over six times to OSU’s two.