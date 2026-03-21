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Preview: Hoos and Vols set to face off for Sweet 16 spot

by: Justin Ferber44 minutes agojustin_ferber
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes speaks to Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026.

No. 3 seed UVa will face No. 6 Tennessee on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16 (1:30 p.m., TBS). We break down the matchup between the Vols and the Hoos.

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