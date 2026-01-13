Preview: Top-20 matchup on deck between UVa and UL

Preview: Top-20 matchup on deck between UVa and ULby: Justin Ferber47 minutes agojustin_ferberRead In AppDec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dribbles against Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Isaak (8) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn ImagesNo. 16 UVa heads to the Derby City for a big game at No. 20 Louisville tonight (7 p.m., ESPN2). We break down the matchup between the Hoos and the Cards.