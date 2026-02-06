Skip to main content
Preview: Wahoos welcome Orange at JPJ tomorrow

by: Justin Ferber2 hours agojustin_ferber
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Jan 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George (11) drives to the basket as Pitt Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) defends during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After beating Pitt on Tuesday, No. 18 UVa is back at home again tomorrow to face Syracuse (noon, ESPN). We break down the matchup against the Orange.

