Preview: Wahoos welcome Orange at JPJ tomorrow

Preview: Wahoos welcome Orange at JPJ tomorrowby: Justin Ferber2 hours agojustin_ferberRead In AppJan 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George (11) drives to the basket as Pitt Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) defends during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn ImagesAfter beating Pitt on Tuesday, No. 18 UVa is back at home again tomorrow to face Syracuse (noon, ESPN). We break down the matchup against the Orange.