The best games from UVa's top five transfers

The best games from UVa's top five transfersby: Jackson Hephner1 hour agoJacksonHephnerRead In AppOct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) throws while pressured by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Nick Rinaldi (24) during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn ImagesWhat are the highlights and big moments worth knowing going into the fall? Here are some of the career-best games from just a few of the newest Hoos.