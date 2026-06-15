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The best games from UVa's top five transfers

by: Jackson Hephner1 hour agoJacksonHephner
NCAA Football: Missouri at Vanderbilt
Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) throws while pressured by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Nick Rinaldi (24) during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

What are the highlights and big moments worth knowing going into the fall? Here are some of the career-best games from just a few of the newest Hoos.

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