Thomas, Grunloh, and No. 16 UVa lead wire to wire at No. 20 UL

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Malik Thomas scored 19 points, including 16 in the second half, and Johann Grunloh added 16 points—including a key 3-pointer down the stretch—to go with 7 boards and 4 blocks as No. 16 UVa won 79-70 at No. 20 Louisville on Tuesday night.

The Wahoos (15-2, 4-1 ACC) led wire to wire after jumping out to a 14-0 lead and forcing Louisville’s Pat Kelsey to call timeout at 16:23, unable to wait for the media break.

Virginia, which got Jacari White back on the floor for the first since the win over Maryland on Dec. 20 when he was shooting 50 percent from behind the arc, was 14-for-34 from 3, including a 7-for-13 showing in the second half.

Sam Lewis added 15 points in the win as point guard Dallin Hall pulled in a game-high 12 rebounds.

It wasn’t all so easy for the Cavaliers, though. Louisville (12-5, 2-3) stymied UVa at several points, including long droughts of more than five minutes and nearly two and a half without scoring. At one point in the first half, the Hoos had made just two of 15 shots from the floor. But by the final media timeout of the half, the lead still sat at eight.

The second half started with a bang for Thomas and Co., as he hit four 3s in the first 4:35, helping UVa build a 10-point lead with 15:25 to play. It was a 12-point game several minutes later, as the Wahoos met UL’s energy and desperation. But the Cards made a bit of move, forcing Ryan Odom to call timeout with 3:17 left and his team leading by just seven.

Grunloh, who went 3-for-4 from long range on the night, hit a 3 with 2:27 to go that pushed the lead back to double digits. The Cards cut it to six with 1:16 remaining and got good looks for both Isaac McKneely (who scored a season-high 23 points) and Ryan Conwell, but neither would fall. Grunloh went to the line after the Hoos finally secured the board and he made both at the stripe.

McKneely and the Cardinals would end up missing eight of their last nine shots including the last five, all 3s.

And to put the exclamation point on the win, Grunloh blocked the late Adrian Wooley 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds left.

Virginia had 15 assists on 21 made field goals, which helped counteract its 13 turnovers, which led to 19 points for the Cardinals.

UVa returns to action on Saturday when the Cavaliers travel to Dallas to face SMU (noon, ESPN2).