UVa showed flaws but overcame them in close wins

UVa showed flaws but overcame them in close winsby: Justin Ferber29 minutes agojustin_ferberRead In AppJan 27, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom claps and shouts towards the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn ImagesAs the midway point arrives, UVa is Top 20 and still looking to reach its full potential. The stretch run should give plenty of opportunities for it.