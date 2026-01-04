Charlotte defensive lineman Yamil Talib has committed to Colorado, he announced on his Twitter account on Sunday evening. He is the nephew of Aqib Talib, a former Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL Pro Bowler.

Talib joined Charlotte in 2025 after spending a year at Oklahoma State. He was a walk-on with the Cowboys.

The talented defensive lineman had something of a breakout season this fall. Yamil Talib tallied 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two passes defended. He has proven he can play at a high level in the FBS; now he’ll try his hand in a power conference again.

Background information on Talib is relatively sparse. He did not have a rating by the Rivals Industry Rating out of high school.

According to his Charlotte biography, Yamil Talib was the leading tackler for his high school, hailing from Plano (TX) Berkner. He was named the District 7-6A Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-city honors.

Yamil Talib in, Reginald Hughes out

The addition of Yamil Talib is big for the Colorado program, because it comes after another key defensive player opted to enter the transfer portal. Colorado linebacker Reginald Hughes plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Hughes made 12 appearances for the Buffaloes this season, including seven starts.

He tallied 48 tackles, four quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. His 48 tackles were the fourth-most on the team. Hughes transferred to Colorado ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending one season at Jacksonville State.

In his lone campaign with the Gamecocks, Hughes notched 83 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six QB hurries and four sacks. For his efforts, he was named an All-Conference USA First-Team selection.

Prior to his time at Jacksonville State, Hughes spent two years at Ole Miss. He made 16 appearances during his time in Oxford, totaling nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.