Colorado DB Carter Stoutmire has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Stoutmire has spent the past three seasons with the Buffaloes.

He’s been a regular fixture to the Colorado secondary over the past two years in particular. During that stretch, he totaled 81 tackles and 12 PBUs. In his career, Stoutmire has compiled 90 tackles.

In 2025, Stoutmire totaled 37 tackles, five PBUs and a forced fumble. His best season came during his second season at the collegiate level, seeing him total 42 tackles and seven PBUs.

Before college, Stoutmire was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 869 overall player in the 2023 class and the 83rd-ranked safety in his cycle.

Colorado finished the 2025 season with a 3-9 record, including a 1-8 mark against the Big 12 Conference. The Buffaloes were coming off a 9-4 finish in 2024, but had a down year after the departure of QB Shedeur Sanders (now the QB of the Cleveland Browns) and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars) to the NFL.

2025 was head coach Deion Sanders’ third season coaching the Buffaloes. During that time, Coach Prime has compiled a 16-21 record, including a 9-18 mark against conference play. Colorado was in the Pac-12 during Sanders’ first season as head coach, going 1-8 against the conference. The Buffaloes turned that into a 7-2 mark during conference play in their first season back in the Big 12.

Stoutmire is one of 32 players to have hit the NCAA transfer portal from Colorado’s 2025 roster. They’ve gained 17 commitments as of the report, good for the 34th-best transfer portal class, per On3’s rankings.

Last season, Colorado lost 37 players to the portal while gaining 32 commitments. In 2024, the Buffaloes were even more active with 45 departures compared to 44 eventual commitments, so Coach Prime has always been active in the portal.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.