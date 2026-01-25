Colorado, Deion Sanders to fine players for being late, missing practices
Former California Golden Bears offensive tackle Leon Bell has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, per On3's Pete Nakos. Bell was...
Colorado DB Carter Stoutmire has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Stoutmire has spent the past three seasons with the Buffaloes....
Former Texas linebacker Liona Lefau committed to transfer to Colorado out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He'll have one season of...
Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Jayven Richardson has committed to transfer to the Colorado Buffaloes, per On3's Pete Nakos. He previously also...
Sacramento State freshman running back Jaquail Smith has committed to transfer to Colorado, he announced Sunday on social media. Smith will have...
San Jose State WR transfer Danny Scudero has committed to Colorado out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Scudero was the NCAA's leading...
Charlotte defensive lineman Yamil Talib, the nephew of Aqib Talib, committed to Colorado out of the NCAA transfer portal....
Former Miami (OH) wide receiver Kam Perry has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes out of the NCAA transfer portal. Perry put...
Colorado linebacker Reginald Hughes plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3's Pete Nakos. Hughes made 12 appearances for the Buffaloes this...
Colorado is hiring Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion as its new offensive coordinator, On3's Pete Nakos reported. He just completed his...
Colorado's disastrous season finally came to an end Saturday afternoon following its 24-14 loss to Kansas State. The Buffaloes finished with a 3-9...
Colorado coach Deion Sanders touched on his plans for the future with the program, assuring fans he's here to turn things around....
Fresh off last season's 9-4 record and the loss of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Colorado was expected to...
Colorado QB Julian Lewis has started over the last two games to bring him to four appearances for the Buffaloes. Those will be his final outings of...
Former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back and undrafted free agent Shilo Sanders is reported to be facing some legal trouble. According to a recent...
Colorado coach Deion Sanders reacted to Rick George stepping down as athletics director and revealed what it means for the program....
Outgoing Colorado athletic director Rick George just poured cold water on any speculation that third-year head football coach Deion Sanders is on the...
This has been a season of adversity for the Colorado Buffaloes. On the field, the team has struggled to replace last season's stars and has seen its...
It's the end of an era for Colorado athletics, with sitting AD Rick George making the decision to step down. With that move comes another major...
Colorado athletics director Rick George is set to step away in July, the school announced Thursday. He is set to transition to a special advisor role...
Julian 'JuJu' Lewis made his first start under center for Colorado during Week 11. The Buffaloes lost to West Virginia on the road 29-22, dropping to...
Julian Lewis will start the final three games of the season for Colorado, effectively burning his redshirt, per head coach Deion Sanders via Jared...
Colorado will be without starting left tackle Jordan Seaton due to injury, per Brian Howell. It is the first missed game of Seaton's college career....
Colorado has dropped its last two Big 12 games by a combined score of 105-24 following last Saturday's 52-17 home loss at the hands of Arizona. The...
Through nine games, the Colorado Buffaloes haven't had the season that anyone in Boulder, let alone Deion Sanders, wanted them to have. Now, as they...