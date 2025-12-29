Colorado linebacker Reginald Hughes plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Hughes made 12 appearances for the Buffaloes this season, including seven starts.

He tallied 48 tackles, four quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. His 48 tackles were the fourth-most on the team. Hughes transferred to Colorado ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending one season at Jacksonville State.

In his lone campaign with the Gamecocks, Hughes notched 83 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six QB hurries and four sacks. For his efforts, he was named an All-Conference USA First-Team selection.

Prior to his time at Jacksonville State, Hughes spent two years at Ole Miss. He made 16 appearances during his time in Oxford, totaling nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

Hughes began his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. In two seasons at the JUCO level, Hughes amassed 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. His first season was shortened due to COVID-19.

Reginald Hughes was the No. 63 overall player and No. 6 linebacker coming out of JUCO in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He played high school football at Rosa Fort in Tunica, Mississippi.

Hughes is the 21st Colorado player to announce his intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Colorado had a lackluster season, finishing with a 3-9 record.

In fairness, the Buffaloes lost Browns starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL Draft last offseason. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is determined to return his team to prominence next season.

“Getting out is what it’s gonna be. I don’t think it’s a motivation, it’s a part of life. This is what it’s gonna be,” Sanders said after Colorado’s loss in its regular-season finale. “This fanbase, this school, and everybody deserves much better than this.

“They expected much better than this. I expected much better than this. We’re gonna give them much better than this, starting tomorrow.”

