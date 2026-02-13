When it comes to Colorado football, very few hold the same prestige among the fanbase that Christian Fauria holds. But that might not be the case for long following his comments about head football coach Deion Sanders.

This week, Fauria made an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show on 365 Sports’ YouTube page. There, Fauria did not hold back on how he feels about Sanders coaching at the school he once won a national championship for. Fauria made it clear that he is not bought in on Coach Prime and has no plans to ever buy in on him.

“I’m just not a fan of the coach. I’m not. I’ll never be a fan of the coach,” Fauria said. “I love the school. And this isn’t me picking on Deion Sanders because I pick on Joe Gibbs. The worst coach I’ve ever had was Joe Gibbs. So my picking on Deion Sanders is nothing. I just don’t like the way he coaches football. I don’t think he’s very bright. I don’t think he can manage a game. I think there’s a lot of flash, but I think there’s no substance, you know? And he’s got a lot of people, like, brainwashed. And, you know, we’ll see. We’ll see what he can do. But I’m just — I’m not a fan of him, not a fan of his coaching style, not a fan of his messaging.

“There’s a lot of things you know internally that I know about that I’m not a fan of, and it’s just not worth my energy to sit there and follow it and, you know, and then go back and forth with the ‘The emperor has no clothes’ crowd that support him, regardless of how stupid he is sometimes. So yeah, that’s the way I feel about it. And it bugs me that a lot of alumni just don’t speak up about it. They don’t say anything. But I will.”

If there’s anyone who knows what it takes to become a Colorado legend, it’s Fauria. A tight end for the Buffs in the 1990s, Fauria — whose son, Caleb Fauria, transferred out of Colorado after Coach Prime’s first year — won a national title in 1990 and went on to be a three-time All-Big Eight selection. In 1994, he was First Team All-Big Eight, as well as a Third Team All-American. He has seen how you can win at Colorado. Deion Sanders, though, has not.

An NFL icon, Sanders’ hire from Jackson State in 2023 seemed to be the spark the program needed to return to relevancy. But it has been anything other than that. Colorado is a combined 16-21 in three seasons under Sanders. A debut 4-8 record was followed up with a 9-4 record and a bowl berth the next year. But after losing his son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, as well as Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders’ program fell back on hard times, going 3-9 in 2025.

Sanders making Colorado a brand

Of course, while the wins have not been there, many argue that the presence of Sanders has benefited the program more because of brand exposure, resulting in more fans at games and popularity online. Even College GameDay has taken a trip to Boulder since Sanders’ hiring.

But Fauria does not care. He wants the Buffs to win football games, not be concerned about popularity online.

“If relevancy, and, you know, having a sold-out crowd, having people talk about you on Twitter, if that’s what you want, well then, congratulations, you’ve achieved it,” Fauria said. “But I just don’t know, like, if that’s — is that the end goal, just to be relevant? To have a new scoreboard? To have people talking about you? Or do you want to win games?

“Right now, all your victories are hollow in my book if all you care about is relevancy. They’re hollow; they mean nothing. Win the Big 12. Go ahead, win that, and then, okay, your methods work. But right now? Listen, Zach, I’m just — I don’t know you want me to tell you, like, I’m not a fan. I can really care less if anybody like, likes it or not. My give-a-shit level is zero right now, with people caring about my opinion of Deion Sanders.”